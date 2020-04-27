Pandemic forces farmers to shift focus to get food to families

PECULIAR, Mo. — Wolf Creek Family Farm in Peculiar is still getting used to the big changes COVID-19 brought with it.

During a normal year, they’ve would’ve started selling their produce and other items at the Lee’s Summit Downtown Farmer’s Market by now. But due to the pandemic, there’s been a delay.

“So we had to figure out what to do. Because obviously we had already started getting some stuff growing,” Wolf Creek Co-owner, Karin Velez said.

Meanwhile, the farm is shifting its focus to online sales and deliveries. Velez says minus a few growing pains, everything is running smoothly.

“Those sales are about usual for what we would see at the farmer’s market. It’s just the delivery mechanism is a little bit different,” Velez said.

Velez and her husband, Arcenio have participated in the Lee’s Summit Downtown Farmer’s Market, along with several other markets since 2008.

“Somehow there has been a shift in people’s thinking that the grocery store is your first line of where you get your food and the farmer’s market is somehow a second line, or not necessary or a privilege,” Velez said.

Velez knows there’s going to be changes that come with the opening of more farmer’s markets — things that help ensure social distancing. She’s eager to get back.