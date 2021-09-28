Paola man sentenced for US 56 crash that killed Leawood woman in 2020

LAWRENCE, Kan. — A 27-year-old man was sentenced Tuesday to over 3 years in prison in connection to a deadly crash that killed a 25-year-old Leawood woman in February 2020.

Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced that Tayler James Livingston was sentenced to 3 years and 5 months with the Kansas Department of Corrections for involuntary manslaughter in the death of Deeva Sharma.

The charge are related to a crash on U.S. Highway 56 on Feb. 24, 2020. Livingston crossed the center line to pass a vehicle on the two-lane road and struck Sharma’s car head-on. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A blood test showed Livingston was intoxicated, with a blood alcohol level of .12.

The case was investigated by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Lawrence-Douglas County Fire and Medical, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Kansas Highway Patrol.

In addition to prison time, Livingston was ordered to complete 3 years of post-release supervision and must pay $6841.18 restitution to the victim’s family.

Sharma was an admissions counselor at Baker University.

