PAOLA, Kan. — A Paola, Kansas Sheriff’s Office said a man stabbed his brother in an altercation over a sandwich on Saturday afternoon.

Upon Deputies’ arrival, they were told two brothers had been involved in an altercation

in the 32000 block of Lone Star Road of a stabbing.

Investigators said that an argument occurred between brothers at their residence in which one of the brothers accused the other of them eating their sandwich. The argument became physical in which the man stabbed his brother in the leg.

The man was transported to the Miami County Medical Center in a personal vehicle. His condition was described as a non-life-threatening injury.

The other brother was taken into custody and transported to the Miami County Jail.

The investigation continues to be investigated by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.