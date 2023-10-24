KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Paola, Kansas Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying the people possibly involved in recent reports of criminal damage to property.

The police department said between Oct. 20 and Oct. 23 it received multiple reports including spray painting of houses, vehicles and detached garages.

Police said reports also included physical property being broken or damaged.

A photo was captured in the area of the incidents at 04:30 a.m. on Oct. 22. Police are seeking the public’s help to identify the subjects pictured as potential witnesses or as possible involved parties.

Police are also asking residents to check for any suspicious video footage on their personal security systems or video doorbells during the time frame mentioned.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the investigations division at )913) 259-3631.