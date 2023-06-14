PAOLA, Kan. — A Paola teenager is charged, accused of targeting alleged victims at a popular Miami County swimming beach.

Officers arrested 18-year-old Hayden West, of Paola.

The Miami County attorney charged West with one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and seven counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

Investigators said the assault happened at the Lake Miola Swim Beach. According to the criminal complaint, West is accused of fondling a child under the age of 16 at the beach on May 25.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is also involved in the investigation.

Deputies believe there could be additional victims involved in the case. They ask anyone who believes they have been victimized by West to call the office at 913-294-3232.

West was arrested and bonded out of jail on June 9, according to court records.