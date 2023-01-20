PAOLA, Kan. — A 47-year-old Paola, Kansas woman is ordered to pay nearly $18,000 in restitution for her sentence on charges of mistreatment of an elder person and insurance fraud.

According to Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach, Nanci M. Rowlett was sentenced Thursday in Miami County District Court on one count of mistreatment of an elder person and one count of committing a fraudulent insurance act.

A judge sentenced Rowlett to pay $10,100 to Colonial Life and Accident Insurance Company and $7,572.52 to various individual victims.

She was also sentenced to two years of probation and one year of post-release supervision.

The case was investigated by the Kansas Insurance Department, the Paola Police Department, and the Fraud and Abuse Litigation Division of Kobach’s office.