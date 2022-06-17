KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This is it! The hearts of Kansas City are moving from streets to new locations.

The Parade of Hearts ends with a huge finale and auction Friday evening. A dozen hearts will be auctioned off during the event at the Loews Hotel.

While the VIP event is sold out, Kansas Citians who don’t have tickets to the event had the chance to bid on other hearts that have spent weeks sharing the love for KC around town.

The Parade of Hearts began with an idea late last summer. Since then artists added their unique touches to more than 150 hearts. The hearts were then placed across the Kansas City metro.

The event was so successful, the Parade of Hearts was extended two weeks, allowing even more people to experience the creative displays.

The hearts have another important mission after being removed from public view. When they are auctioned off, the money raised will benefit five area organizations.

The University of Kansas Health System, Mid-America Regional Council, Visit KC Foundation, AltCap, and the artists who created the hearts in the first place.

The artists already received their stipends to create the hearts, so money raised from the auction will benefit the remaining four organizations.

AltCap gives out small loans to small businesses who might struggle for any of a variety of reasons to get traditional loans from larger banks and financial institutions. By giving out smaller amounts, AltCap can help small businesses be created, stay afloat, or expand in a way that might not otherwise be possible.

Parade of Hearts organizers said small business loans are important as businesses try to recover following the pandemic.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.