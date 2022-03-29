LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Hearts are popping up all over the Kansas City heartland.

While hearts have been out there, Tuesday kicked off the first ever Parade of Hearts.

Kansas City area artists designed five foot art sculptures with various themes.

There are 154 hearts placed around the Kansas City area.

Each heart displays a different unique design created by artists from the Kansas City metro.

This is a collaboration with the Lee’s Summit Chamber of Commerce and the Parade of Hearts.

Their goal is to make the region stronger together by providing grants to organizations that have helped those greatly affected by the events of 2020 and 2021.

Five local organizations will benefit from this, Education (MARC), Arts & Culture (Local & Regional Artist community), Small Minority-owned and Women-owned Businesses (AltCap), Health & Wellness (University of Kansas Health System), and Hospitality & Tourism (Visit KC Foundation).

“With 154 locations, we know that we will see some on the plaza and downtown Kansas City, but we also, part of our mission is to support kind of the unmarked areas on both sides of the state line,” Co-Director of Parade of Hearts Jenn Nussbeck said.

This will be going on from March through the end of May.

