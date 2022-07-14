KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The numbers are in. Parade of Hearts announced Thursday it raised a total of $2.56 million from the heart auction, merchandise and its 75 sponsors.

The hearts were auctioned off at an event last month.

Over 150 local artists created the 5-foot designs that showcased the iconic KC heart symbol in a fresh way.

Their purpose was to raise critical funding to support so many impacted by the continued repercussions of the pandemic.

The event was so successful, the Parade of Hearts was extended two weeks, allowing even more people to experience the creative displays.

The money raised will benefit five area organizations, including The University of Kansas Health System, Mid-America Regional Council, Visit KC Foundation, AltCap, and the artists who created the hearts.

Parade of Hearts organizers said small business loans are important as businesses try to recover from the pandemic.

