Paralyzed public servant gifted $37,000 through Kansas City, Kansas community fundraiser

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A beloved public servant who has spent much of his life giving to his community just received a lot of help in return, coming in the form of a $37,000 check.

Morris Letcher, assistant chief with the Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department, was presented the check on behalf of the KCKFD Peer Support Fund. The group provides support services to fellow first responders and others in need of counseling and assistance.

Letcher became ill in March, 2020, which led to paralysis. Other health issues have hobbled his progress, and his insurance does not cover everything.

After the KCKFD Peer Support Fund initiated the fundraiser, members of the community and the online #letcherstrong support group showed up big time for the longstanding local hero.

“Thank you so much to everyone because this would not have happened without you guys!!!” the KCKFD posted on Facebook.

Letcher has been called a hero by many, including former Chiefs player Deron Cherry. Cherry, along with two other organizations, presented Letcher with a wheelchair van so he could make it to his doctor appointments easier.

