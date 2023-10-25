WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An R-rated haunted circus is returning to Kansas again next month. Paranormal Cirque is coming to Wichita from Nov. 9-12.

The show will be at Wichita’s Towne East Square at E. Kellogg Drive and Rock Road. There will be six shows over three days.

The performance will happen under a black and red “Clown Castle.” The show promises to deliver a host of surprises, scares and amusement to all who dare attend, according to Paranormal Cirque’s website.

The website adds that the show features acrobats, illusionists, mysterious creatures and more that separate it from a “normal” circus performance.

The show is rated R, which means there are restrictions for those under 17 years old. No one under age 13 will be admitted, and an adult must accompany attendees ages 13-17.

Find show times and dates and buy tickets online.

Paranormal Cirque previously visited Topeka this summer at Heartland Motorsports Park for five shows.