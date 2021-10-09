Paranormal investigators set sights on Missouri landmark

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Just in time for Halloween, paranormal investigators set their sights on one of many haunted landmarks in the area.

The investigators will return to the Fort Osage National Historic Landmark near Sibley, Missouri. The fort was built in the early 1800s to protect settlers as they headed west. It’s been restored and now serves as a museum.

But some history at the fort may be a little more lively than others.

Visitors have reported seeing a man wearing black clothes wandering the grounds of the fort. There have also been reports of the ghost of a soldier in full uniform near Bunkhouse No. 4. Others have reported the sounds of footsteps when no one else is around.

Saturday, Oct. 9, professional paranormal investigators will return to Fort Osage. They plan to use state-of-the-art technology to explore the property in hopes of learning more information about the people who once stayed at the fort.

You can be part of the investigation.

Members of the paranormal team will join with Fort Osage historians to lead two tours of the Fort after sunset. People who take the tour will be given the opportunity to investigate any activity that may happen.

Tickets are $20 for anyone age 13 and older and can be purchased in advance online or at the door the day of the tours. Times for the tours as follows:

Saturday, October 9, 2021 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. 7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.



Jackson County’s health order will be enforced during the tours. Masks are required while indoors.