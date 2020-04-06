Parent petitions Shawnee Mission School District to reschedule prom, graduation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Shawnee Mission North senior Julia Rushing never thought her final year of high school would end so abruptly.

Three weeks ago, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly closed all K-12 schools across the state in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"At first, I was kind of in just shock," Julia Rushing said. " I didn't really know. I was like, is this just, this can't be real kind of thing."

Julia's mother, Deborah Rushing, started an online petition asking the Shawnee Mission School District to consider rescheduling prom and graduation. As of Sunday afternoon, the petition has over 2,800 signatures.

"We're happy with June, we're happy with July, we're happy with early August," Deborah Rushing said. " We'll do anything we can to help facilitate it. Parents will set up chairs. If we have t have four separate graduations because we can only gather in groups of 100, we will."

Deborah says she knows the district is focused on shifting to online learning and the safety of its students. But she also realizes these are special moments, the senior class won't get back.

"My dad's turning 82 next month and it is going to be an incredible blessing to have him there. If we can do it, if it's safe," Deborah Rushing said. "So he can watch his granddaughter be the fourth one (generation) of our family to graduate from North."

Bookended by two major events -- 9/11 and now this pandemic, Julia wants nothing more than a proper closure for this senior class' childhood.

"It also can be kind of symbolic in a way. I think it really shows the strength that our class has, the class of 2020. That's in my opinion, both the high school seniors and the college seniors who are coming out of seasons like this," Julia Rushing said.

Deborah says she's waiting for this pandemic to settle down before she sends the petition to the school district. Both she and her daughter hope that the district will follow the likes of Olathe, which recently announced they're moving their graduation ceremonies to the end of July.