Parents, church leaders thankful after early morning Kansas City church fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A church in Kansas City’s Waldo neighborhood is now working to rebuild after a fire damaged the building’s roof Monday morning.

Jenny Hellman said her children attend the school adjacent to Keystone United Methodist Church. Hellman says she wasn’t startled when she received a text message earlier Monday that announced a fire at the building. It wasn’t until she arrived to the church that it hit her.

“To see it, brings up some emotion and gratitude,” she said.

Crews were called to the Keystone United Methodist church early Monday morning, a fire had started on the roof of the church, were constructed was being completed. The fire was accidental, and caused by the construction.

As the alarms rang through the church, students and teachers were on alert. Crews found their way to the fire, and quickly put it out, all while about 50 students and teachers were evacuated swiftly.

“My son left without shoes, we will get his shoes at one point but everyone is safe and that’s what’s important,” Hellman said.

Although the fire has come to an end, the damage remains. The Kansas City Fire Department said significant damage to the roof and some water damage will need to be repaired.

Ben Bainbridge, the church’s lead pastor said the congregation won’t dwell on the fire, they will now work to push ahead to Sunday service.

“Even though a building is damaged, we still worship, we are a worshipping people,” he said.