OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Heading toward Thanksgiving, one family from Lee’s Summit, Missouri, is expressing major gratitude for trauma doctors here in the metro.

Doctors at Overland Park Regional Medical Center are also saying the parents’ quick action may have saved the leg of a 12-year-old who was nearly maimed in a freak tubing accident in August.

Mason Morrow’s mother, Liz Morrow, trained as an ER physician’s assistant, pulled her son out of the water after his leg had been wrapped and injured by the tubing rope during a spill. It happened at Raintree Lake in Lee’s Summit.

Doctors said Mason Morrow, now 13 years old, could have lost his leg because the rope sheared his leg muscles off his body.

Combine that with possible contamination from the lake water and a life-altering outcome was a real possibility.

“When I got in the boat I just saw a rash on my leg and that’s what I thought it was but I didn’t know how something like that could hurt that bad. And then my mom sat me down and looked and I saw her eyes got big. And I looked down and it was just bloody. So they called 911,” Mason said.

After receiving some care at a smaller hospital, the Morrows soon got hooked up with a trauma surgeon at Overland Park Regional Medical Center as well as a pediatric plastic surgeon. They say it is possible he was just minutes away from losing precious leg tissues to infection and necrosis.

“Them calling out and trying to find people to be their advocates and support them helped to make this a very good outcome,” said Dr. Adam Kaye, trauma surgeon at Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

Hospital caregivers gave Mason’s parents a big tribute on Friday for reacting the way they did, offering them a special challenge coin in commemoration of their efforts for their son.

