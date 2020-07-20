Parents faced with uncertainty, lingering questions about upcoming school year in Kansas

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Students in Kansas haven’t stepped foot inside a classroom since schools first closed in March. School normally starts in August. But this year, students will have a wait a little longer.

Kansas parents have lots of unanswered questions about the upcoming school year.

“Preparing is kind of up in the air,” Sean Jegen said.

Governor Laura Kelly announced schools across the Sunflower State will delay in-person classes until after Labor Day.

Sean Jegen has two kids in the DeSoto School District. He says he's trying to remain positive.



“We’re trying to be like ‘okay, how is this going to work with sports and all that stuff?'” Jegen said.

Other parents are also feeling a sense of uncertainty. Manu Rattan is looking at alternative options for his 8th grade son.



“Since they’re not going to be going back to school til after Labor Day. Like maybe trying to get him involved with whether it’s some online classes, or even stuff like coding or stuff like that,” Rattan said.

The Kansas State Board of Education put out a set of guidelines to help teachers and students stay safe. It's called the 'Navigating Change' plan.



“I think it’s definitely going to be a difficult task for the educators and the state to try to tackle that and figure out the best way to teach these kids,” Rattan said.

Governor Kelly is expected to give more details about her executive order on Monday. She’ll need permission from the state board of education to carry out this order.