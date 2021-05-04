Parents file lawsuit against Olathe, Blue Valley school districts over mask policy

OLATHE, Kan. — The parents of 10 Olathe and Blue Valley children are suing the school districts, among others, in the latest flap over the mandated school mask policies.

“All they’re asking is that their particular students be allowed to attend school without a mask,” said Linus Baker, the local attorney representing the parents in the civil lawsuit filed in Johnson County District Court on Monday.

The legal action follows a series of complaints over the school districts’ lack of public meetings regarding the mandated mask policy.

“They could accommodate these 10 students. They could accommodate them, say, ‘Hey, you know what? Path of least resistance, sure it interferes with their learning, why not?’ Why put them through all the steps?”

The lawsuit lists both the Olathe and Blue Valley districts as defendants along with the school board members for each district. The Johnson County Board of Commissioners is also listed as a defendant.

FOX4 reached out to several parents listed as plaintiffs but none of them returned our phone calls. Both of the school districts also did not respond to requests for comment on the civil suit.

A preliminary hearing on the case is scheduled for Thursday in Johnson County District Court.

“They’ll give (an exception) to an IEP, a special needs student if it interferes with their learning process,” Baker said. “Why a special needs student and not a regular student? Why the distinction?”

