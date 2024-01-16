LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The anniversary of a loved one’s death can be difficult. But pastors at a Lee’s Summit church spent Tuesday night trying to help others deal with that grief on the first anniversary of their own son’s killing.

Glory Bible Fellowship International Church Prophetess Adrinne Blackstock and Bishop Adam Blackstock haven’t had much time for closure. There was just an arrest in Adam “A.J.” Blackstock’s murder last month.

Inside Glory Bible Fellowship International Church the Blackstocks gave community members tools to try to deal with the loss of a loved one over the course of two hours Tuesday night.

“Many people when they go through a death regardless of what it was, murder, tragic or early death, child or any of that they can just fall a part,” Adrinne said.

The couple’s 24 year old son A.J. disappeared a year ago. His father used an app connected to his Jaguar to track his car to E. 46th Street and Montgall Avenue where police would later find his body in the cargo area.

“It was challenging because as we went through it we kept looking for answers, looking for answers, looking for answers,” Adam said.

That went on for 11 months, until just before Christmas. The Blackstock’s entire family including AJ’s young son were on a cruise together when they got the news there’d been an arrest in the murder by authorities in Oklahoma.

Kansas City police, working with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, determined Kainon Singleton, a Kansas City man had killed Blackstock on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 2023 on a trip to Oklahoma and then returned with his body in the stolen SUV.

“Unfortunately it came full circle on our doorstep, but we are out speaking against that type of violence and will continue to. But today is about healing and how people can continue to heal that have experienced that type of violence and God has an answer for that,” Adam said.

For them the difference, not just their faith, but a community of support and resources. They hope to give back through Hope Ministries, which stands for Helping Other People Excel.

“We want people to be able to thrive, not just survive, dealing with death in our community,” Adrinne said.

When Singleton was charged he was already in jail awaiting trial in Jackson County on a separate incident where shots were fired at police in a chase. He’s been held on a $250,000 bond since March.