Parents hoping for the best as KCKPS students prepare for return to classrooms in January

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kids in Kansas City, Kansas, are heading back to school, at least part of the time this spring.

The school board approved hybrid learning starting in the spring semester, and most parents are supporting the move.

“We are working to figure out what that’s going to look like what the schedules will look like. There are lots of things that we still need to put in place to make sure that that it’s a smooth transition,” interim superintendent Dr. Alicia Miguel said.

Once a student’s grade is phased in, they will do two days in school and three days at home.

Erin Fanning and Sarah Hagamaster are both excited their kids can get back to class.

“I do have to give props to our school district, though they have absolutely set the bar super high for these other districts. And you know, they’re always been putting our kids first to this whole thing,” Hagamaster said.

“It’s very important to me that they get back into some semblance of normal, even if we have to build a new normal, we need to get back to some kind of normal,” Fanning said.

Miguel says 60% of parents they surveyed felt comfortable with the move to hybrid learning, and 30% of parents wanted to stick with distance learning.

“Nothing is familiar territory. So everything is a challenge,” Miguel said. “But one thing that we’re learning is we have amazing staff that have found ways to overcome those challenges and to address the needs of our students and our families in ways that before they spend them, but we had no idea we could do.”

The parents said they are up for the challenge and are hoping for the best this spring.

“We can’t stop living the rest of our lives. And we have to learn how to adapt and overcome because we can’t stay hiding in our houses forever,” Fanning said.

“If our kids can handle this, we can handle this,” Hagamaster said.

The district plans to phase in students based on their grade from the youngest to high school. They do not plan to have more than 50% of students in school at one time.