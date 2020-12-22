Parents, neighbors push back against plan to turn old KC school building into rehab facility

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former high school building in Kansas City could become a drug and alcohol rehabilitation center, but some neighbors are not happy with the plan.

The old O’Hara High School building could be turned into a center for substance abuse and mental health — if it’s rezoned.

Neighbors have a big problem with the idea, though, because it’s sandwiched between families’ back yards and another school. Safety and property values are the main concerns.

“I’m just upset,” Bobbie Proctor said.

Proctor has lived in the neighborhood for 25 years. Her kids went to St. Regis Academy.

“But if I had a child right now at St. Regis, I would it out if this went through,” she said.

The day care and private grade school sits next to what could become Sana Lakes Recovery Center.

“I understand rehab. That’s not my gripe,” Proctor said. “But it’s where they put it.”

The Catholic Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph currently owns the 23 acres where the old school building sits. It’s been empty for about 3 and a half years. Several buyers have been interested in purchasing the property, but the only formal offer on the table is Sana Lakes.

The diocese issued a statement to FOX4, saying in part:

“We have carefully evaluated the proposal and find Sana Lakes to be sincere about ensuring the safety and welfare of St. Regis Parish & Academy as well as that of the surrounding community.”

But not so fast. This kind of change will require the city council to vote on rezoning the property. If the rezoning is approved, the diocese said it plans to continue conversations finalizing the sale.

Neighbors believe it would decrease their property value.

“I don’t see anyone wanting to come in and buy a house here,” Proctor said. “I wouldn’t.”

Nicole Sanders worries about the safety of her four kids and the future of St. Regis. She said being next to a rehab facility isn’t a great selling point for enrollment.

“I believe there are many of us in our neighborhood that believe this is a bad idea,” she said.

A petition to stop the rezoning and sale to Sana Lakes has more than 400 signatures. Anna Groves is one of those parents and parishioners who signed it.

“Kids wonder,” she said. “It just seems like there’s too much of a potential for something to happen that’s not good.”

Before a full city council vote, the application must be approved the council’s planning commission. That hearing is set for Jan. 19.