Parents of man who killed Officer Mosher find unexpected kindness from his parents

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — It’s been a little more than three months since Overland Park Officer Mike Mosher was killed after pulling over a hit-and run suspect.

But the mother of the man who killed Mosher said she’s found kindness from an unlikely source, and it’s helping the family heal.

May 3 was a quiet day at the Carney home. Julie Carney was downstairs sewing when she learned an Overland Park police officer had been killed after dealing with a hit-and-run.

“I’m thinking, ‘I wonder if it’s him? He lives in south Overland Park,’” Carney said. “I wonder if it was him?”

It was a fear this mother lived with every day, knowing her son Phillip Carney was dangerous, trapped in a world of addiction and untreated mental illness.

“We knew he would die of his addiction. We knew it,” she said.

Julie Carney for years tried desperately get her son help. But his violence escalated, and with every arrest, Carney’s hopes for help were dashed each time her son got out of jail.

That fear became a reality with a loud knock on her door.

Phillip Michael Carney (former mugshot courtesy Johnson County)

“I guess it was three police officers that came in the room. I could’ve sworn there was six or 10, just their presence was so big,” Carney said. “I looked at the one, and I said, ‘Is it Philip?’ and he nodded his head,” Carney said.

“Then it occurred to me, it isn’t just Philip. He took the officer with him.”

Mosher captured the incident on video that led to both men dying. It also led two families together after being torn apart.

“Officer Mosher‘s mother Shelly, she goes, ‘You and I are connected for life,’ and I love her,” Carney said. “I mean, she’s the one that found us and asked us to come be with them at Mike’s funeral service, sitting in the front row.”

The Mosher family offered the Carney family unexpected grace and kindness that has helped both families heal.

“You feel like being on your knees and just, you can’t even raise your head to look at that mercy,” Carney said. “It’s God’s mercy coming through them.”

The beauty of the human spirit broke through the darkness of grief, a gift from parents who lost their son to others who did, too.

“I have total faith that God is a merciful God, and he loved my son,” Carney said. “As the Moshers say, He loves your son as much as our son, and I believe that. I totally believe that.”