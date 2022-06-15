BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Many families were so nervous about a mass shooting threat in Blue Springs, they chose to stay home Wednesday until a suspect was arrested.

Investigators said a 19-year-old suspect made a terroristic threat of a mass shooting, posting his plans on Snapchat Tuesday night. He also mentioned mental health in the post. Someone saw the video on Snapchat Tuesday and forwarded it to Blue Springs police.

“It’s heart-wrenching to think that it’s happening, and it is so normalized now,” parent Kimberly Sinnard said.

Sinnard said she’ll be terrified when her son goes to middle school for the first time this upcoming year.

“You do feel safer with the elementary school kids, now obviously as we know that doesn’t mean anything,” Sinnard said, referencing a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Sinnard said she had confidence in both the Blue Springs School District and police, especially following their response after the threat was initially reported.

Several parents were in shock and didn’t know what to expect since the suspected shooter wasn’t arrested when they heard about the threat.

“It’s like a double-edge sword,” parent Colleen Plattner said. “I don’t know that I want to know exactly where they were targeting.”

Once the suspect was arrested people were more at peace, but were still grappling with the possibilities.

“I’m more concerned with copycats because of the press that this is getting, and you never know what’s going to flip the switch for a kid or adult,” Plattner said.