Parents react after 10 Raytown students get sick eating marijuana-based edibles

RAYTOWN, Mo — Raytown Quality Schools continues to investigate an incident at Raytown Middle School where 10 students got sick after eating marijuana-based edibles. Five of the kids had be taken to a hospital.

Some folks on social media have pushed back on the statement that students at Raytown Middle School became sick from ingesting edibles, they say the children were simply high. But medical experts used the term poisoned.

“I got the email and I was a little shocked,” said parent of a seventh grade student Larissa Turner.

That email was from Raytown Middle School alerting parents of the situation Thursday.

“I thought it was one, 10, I wasn’t quite sure about, so I was really shocked about that,” Turner said. “It is concerning like, where the students are getting it from and then why they’re bringing it to school.”

Raytown Quality Schools told FOX4 that drugs, tobacco and alcohol are not allowed on campus. It has surveillance equipment to monitor student activities and offers students an assistance program that focuses on early intervention and prevention, among other things.

“They come in so many different mediums, everything from baked goods, chocolate, drinks and candy, said Dr. Elizabeth Silver, Managing Director of the Poison Control Center at The University of Kansas Health System. “Some of them are even branded to look like brands that we see out in grocery stores.”

Silver warns that in some cases, the only indication a product is an edible is a small label on the packaging that it contains THC. or other compounds. Those types of products can be easily bought online or through social media.

Affects of children ingesting edibles can be more severe than in adults. Silver said parents should treat edibles like other prescription medications, locking them up so children can not get to them. Lethargy and sleepiness in mild cases to more severe symptoms.

“Sometimes children have fast heart rates, slower heart rates that can affect their blood pressure,” Silver said. “Then in the really severe cases, especially in young children, we do see a risk of coma and also respiratory depression, where they may need help breathing after those exposures.”

Turner talked to her child after the incident to avoid a possible situation in the future.

“I just told her to be careful and don’t ask sept anything from anyone,” she said. “You know who to trust and just stay in your lane.”

There are resources available for this or any type of chemical exposure. The National Poison Control toll free number is 800-222-1222. An exert can provide real time fast advice for any potential exposure.