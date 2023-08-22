KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Because of the extreme heat across the metro, Kansas City Public Schools is releasing its students early for the rest of the week.

Leaders say the decision wasn’t an easy one but believe it’s the safest and most responsible choice for students and staff.

“Threw my whole schedule off,” parent to Lincoln Middle Schooler, Keith Martin said. “These little youngins’ don’t know what heat exhaustion is, like I said I’ve felt it, it’s not good.”

Martin said the half days are inconvenient, but that student safety is more important.

According to the district, many of its secondary schools don’t have AC units in all the classrooms and existing units are struggling to maintain a comfortable temperature throughout buildings in this heat.

The new release times this week are staggered in 3 tiers: some schools like at Lincoln Middle are releasing at 10:50 a.m., others at 11:50 a.m. and lastly at 12:45 p.m.

“I was excited to not so much that she’s missing school, but the fact that they’re actually taking time to consider the students,” Lincoln Middle School parent Nicole Shields said. “Some of these kids are walking home from the bus stop in this heat and this heat is torturous, especially for kids with asthma.”

All students will still get lunch before dismissal and some sports teams will still have practice inside. Before school care will still continue – but after school care is canceled.

The district says they’ll continue to update families on when it’s safe to resume the normal schedule.