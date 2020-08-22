Parents, students pushing for in-person frustrated by Blue Valley’s decision

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Blue Valley School District has announced its back-to-school plans.

Elementary students will begin with a hybrid model, blending virtual and in-person classes. Middle and high school students will attend online. Sports and activities are suspended indefinitely.

The news came after Blue Valley parents and athletes made a final call Friday for classes to resume in person.

“For those of us who feel like the risk is worth it, send us back to school,” Blue Valley mom Christine Vasquez said.

Those calls were joined by pleas to keep sports going.

“A lot of kids have been working to get a varsity spot. Some of these kids will never play football ever again,” said Andy Simeroth, a Blue Valley High senior. “I know there’s kids still looking for scholarships, and if they don’t have a season, they’re not going to get that.”

But after two entire sports teams in the district were put into quarantine this week after COVID-19 outbreaks, the district ultimately put a stop to student activities, starting Saturday.

Once COVID cases drop, the district hopes all kids can eventually return to campus and sports safely.

“I know this has been a polarizing event for our community, and what I’d say to our families and staff is I really hope we can rally around the common goal I know we all have, which is to provide the best education we can for our students and continue to keep our students and staff safe this fall,” said Dr. Tonya Merrigan, Blue Valley Schools superintendent.

With these last-minute changes to gating criteria and learning modes, the district is giving parents a second chance to sign kids up for virtual-only education. You can enroll Monday-Wednesday next week. School starts Sept. 9.