Parents, students upset after Platte County High School discontinues flexible learning program

PLATTE CITY, Mo. -- Some parents and students say they are frustrated and confused after learning Platte County High School will discontinue their flexible personalized learning program (FPL).

The innovative learning tool combines courses, allows extra learning time, and a break from the traditional 7-hour block courses.

The biggest disappointment for some, is they still have not been told specifically why the program is being canceled.

"We have discussed this multiple times, and hours on in how we just want somebody to own it. Own it and say I have made this decision and this is why, and I am not getting straight answers from anybody," said Hilary Graves, mother of a Platte County High School Freshman.

Graves says her son often struggled in traditional school settings, which is why they chose this school, and this program to help him excel.

“He was basically a failing student in middle school this has now has managed to the point, he’s excelling, he’s making A’s and B’s in his classes,” Graves said.

She says to no avail, she has reached out, and also spoken to school officials about the decision.

“I don’t understand why. Why did you allow these students to go head and enroll for 2019 and 2020 school program if you knew you were going to dismantle, it just doesn’t make sense," Graves said.

Autumn Colstion, a junior in the program started a movement with her peers called 'what does FPL mean to you?' They began with posting their statements online, then taking their concerns to teachers, and other school board members.

The program accounting for about 250 students, or roughly 20% of the school's population.

“This is part of the reason I am doing so much about it is because they haven’t’ really given us any information, and no matter what I’m saying to them, it’s falling to deaf’s ears," said Colstion.

FOX4 reached out to Platte County School Board, in a statement sent to us, they say:

Beginning next school year, PCHS student schedules will all follow a common seven-period day. This change will help level student-to-teacher ratios, create more consistency in instruction, and will alleviate individual and master scheduling challenges. With this change, there will not be any blended courses at PCHS. The flexibility afforded by PCHS's Flexible Personalized Learning program (FPL) will obviously change, but personalization and real-world learning will continue. As students will soon be planning their course schedules for next school year, PCHS has also shared this with their students and parents. We welcome your feedback and will be working with students, staff, and parents on additional improvements.

While the many families are hoping the school will reconsider, they are also considering changing school districts, next year.

“Being a parent in 2020, you think that you should not have to fight for your child's education, and he should not have to fight for it, it should just be a given," said Graves. "I really truly feel like I am fighting for his education, and I shouldn’t have to."

This is a developing story, stay with FOX4 as more developments become available.