Parents want answers after FBI investigates former employee at Kansas City daycare

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A former employee of a Kansas City daycare is under investigation by the FBI.

The nature of the investigation is still unclear.

“My daughter got a call from a case worker with social services saying her son had been molested possibly by a daycare worker and two other children,” said Erin Harris, grandmother of a child who has been pulled from the daycare.

Harris said she has more questions than answers at this point about what may have happened to her grandchild at Canada’s Day Care on 57th and Prospect.

But her biggest concern is why the family wasn’t notified sooner.

“We found out that the state and the FBI was involved and they came out to the daycare on the 30th and no one let anyone know anything until the 10th or the 11th,” Harris said.

The owner of Canda’s Day Care, Luwillis Canada, and her attorney, Paul Tandcredi of Tancredi Law LLC, told FOX4 this claim isn’t true.

“They did not tell Mrs. Canada or the business what they were specifically investigating. They only asked for the phone numbers of those parents,” Tandcredi said. “We believe the FBI investigated this former employee for actions he committed off the premises, and we believe during his investigation and talking to the FBI, he said something that was an immediate hotline to the state agency."

Canada said the former pre-school teacher (who FOX4 is not identifying since they have not been officially charged) stopped showing up to work in January.

She said this was before she was ever alerted anything was going on.

Licensed and operating for 25 years, Canada said she background checks all her employees, and this employee was no different.

They were an employee who also never gave her a reason of concern during his three years of employment.

“All three background checks, fingerprint came back clear no findings,” Canada said. “It is not believed, I never did see anything. The other staff did not see anything either.”

Canada said she takes these matters very seriously and said the former employee, not the day care, is under investigation.

Meanwhile, as they wait for more answers, the Harris family said this is a warning for others.

“Just listen to your kids. Sexual assault is something that is very serious and will affect your children for the rest of their lives,” Harris said.

The Harris family did pull their child from the daycare.

The grandmother said they had the child examined at a hospital, and there was no evidence of sexual abuse. They are waiting for more test results.

The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department, the FBI, and the Missouri Department of Health all have declined to comment of the investigation.

FOX4 will continue to follow this story and update as details become available.