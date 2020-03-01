Paris’ famed Louvre Museum is closed as France deals with at least 100 cases of novel coronavirus

The world’s largest art museum has survived monarchies, fire and wars, but concerns about the novel coronavirus have shut down the Louvre.

“The Louvre cannot open this Sunday, March 1,” a statement from the Louvre said. “Museum staff met to discuss the health situation and the Covid-19 prevention measures taken by the museum following instructions from the competent authorities.”

It’s not clear when the home of Leonardo DaVinci’s “Mona Lisa” and a half million other pieces of art will reopen.

Museum staff will hold another meeting on Monday with the Exceptional Health, Safety and Working Conditions Committee, the statement read.

France, like many countries around the world, is scrambling to contain the novel coronavirus, which has killed more than 2,900 people and infected over 85,000 worldwide since December.

At least 100 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus have been reported in France, including two deaths.

On Saturday, the French government issued an order canceling all public gatherings of more than 5,000 people within confined spaces. That forced the cancellation of the Paris Half Marathon on Sunday, but the directive did not apply to the Louvre Museum.