KANSAS CITY, Mo. —A lack of bus drivers will force the Park Hill School District to scale back bus routes in 2023-24 school year.

Thursday the school board approved a new bell schedule and bus route boundary policy for the upcoming school year amid an ongoing bus driver shortage.

New Bell Schedule

The board unanimously approved a revised bell schedule to adjust class start and end times for students across the district.

One of the biggest change will be for students attending Walden Middle School. Under the new schedule, classes will being at 7:15 a.m. and the final bell would be at 2:20 p.m. That means students would be starting school 55 minutes earlier than last year and would be released about 45 minutes earlier.

Chinn Elementary School will also follow a similar schedule. Starting this fall students will begin class at 8:15 a.m., nearly 50 minutes earlier than last year. School will end roughly 40 minutes earlier than during the 2022-23 school year, with the final bell set for 3:15 p.m.

All other schools in the district will see bell schedules change by about 20 minutes or less.

2023-2024 bus route tiers and school start time schedule. Chart provided by the Park Hill School District.

Superintendent Dr. Mike Kimbrel said the bell schedule change is estimated to reduce the number of bus driver vacancies by nine.

Bus Route Boundary Changes

Missouri requires public school districts to provide transportation for students who live more than 3.5 miles away from their school. Thursday the board voted 4-3 to approve a plan to eliminate some bus routes for students who live less than a mile from their school.

Starting this fall the district will only provide transportation for students in Kindergarten through 5th grade who live more than half a mile away from their school. The district will also provide transportation for 6th-12th grade students who live more than a mile away from their school.

Kimbrel said the boundary adjustment is estimated to impact roughly 900 students, but more students could be allowed to ride the bus again based on safety variances that will be established by the district.

“We know there are going to be students put back on buses because of safety variants. We don’t know if its a third, but that’s what we’ve estimated,” Kimbrel said.

Board member Shereka Barnes said she voted against the proposal, because she feels the boundary change is not fair for families who receive reduced price lunches and may rely heavily on transportation services provided by the district.

“My issue with the boundary impact is that it effects over 50%, in elementary [schools] alone, of our free and reduced [price] lunch kids,” Barnes said.

The boundary change and adjust bell schedule will be in effect for the 2023-24 school year. Park Hill is working with First Student to attract more bus drivers to the district. Anyone interested in becoming a bus driver can find more information here.