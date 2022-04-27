KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Park Hill School District is working with police to investigate a report of inappropriate behavior involving a staff member.

The district said the staff member works at LEAD Innovation Studio in the Park Hill District. The district did not release any additional details about the incident.

The employee is on leave until the Children’s Division of social services and police complete the investigation.

“We cannot provide details, both because authorities are investigating and because this is a personnel matter. However, we wanted you to know that we are following our policies and practices, and we are partnering with authorities in their investigations,” Ryan Stanley, principal, said in an email to families.

