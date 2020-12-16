Park Hill High football coach charged for sex crimes with student that occurred over a decade ago

Josh Hood is facing multiple charges in Jackson County for alleged sex crimes with a student that occurred in 2003-04.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Park Hill High School’s football coach is now facing charges for multiple alleged sex crimes with a student that occurred more than a decade ago when he worked in Holden, Missouri.

Joshua Hood, 43, has been charged with five counts of statutory sodomy, second-degree attempted statutory rape, child molestation and second-degree statutory rape in Jackson County, prosecutors said.

The alleged crimes occurred when Hood was a high school coach in Holden during the 2003-04 school year, court records say. Prosecutors say he’s accused of having multiple sexual encounters with a high school student under the age of 17.

Court records say the Missouri State Highway Patrol opened the investigation in April 2020 about allegations from the student that she was the victim of sex crimes at several locations in Jackson County. She identified Hood as the offender.

The student told investigators that she had sexual intercourse and other sexual acts with Hood when he was a teacher and coach at Holden High, court records said. At the time he was 26 and 27 years old.

Hood, now 43 years old, is the head football coach at Park Hill High School.

When police interviewed Hood, court records say he admitted to knowing the student and having multiple sexual encounters, including kissing and digital penetration, with her that school year.

Police said Hood repeatedly stated that his life and career were over if he admitted to having sex with a student, according to charging documents.

Hood’s attorney Greg Watt held a news conference Wednesday afternoon where he insisted his client would be cleared of these charges. Hood did not speak at the conference.

“We look forward to zealously defending him of these charges, and the reality is we feel as though these charges are baseless in nature,” Watt said.

Prosecutors have requested a $20,000 bond.

FOX4 has reached out to both school districts for comment and will update this story when we hear back.