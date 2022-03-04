KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Park Hill Board of Education announced Friday it has selected Dr. Mike Kimbrel to be the school district’s next superintendent.

Following the retirement of Superintendent Dr. Jeanette Cowherd on June 30, Kimbrel is expected to start on July 1.

Board members will officially vote on Kimbrel’s appointment at their March 10 meeting.

Kimbrel is currently the Park Hill assistant superintendent for academic services with more than 20 years of education experience.

Before coming to Park Hill, he worked in the Millard Public Schools in Nebraska and the Liberty Public Schools, serving as a math teacher, an assistant principal and a principal.

He came to Park Hill 12 years ago as director of research, evaluation and assessment, and also served as executive director of quality and evaluation before taking his current role.

The school board said it conducted a national search to find the best person for the job.

“We were thrilled that we have such an ideal candidate right here at home,” said Board President Janice Bolin. “He is the right person to build on the work we have been doing in Park Hill and to take us to the next level.”

“It will be my honor to serve the people of Park Hill,” Kimbrel said.