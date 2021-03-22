Park Hill School District cancels school due to malware attack

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Park Hill School District has canceled all classes for the day after a malware attack compromised needed computer systems.

The school district sent an email to families early this morning with the news that both online and in-person classes would not be held. Other than administration and custodians, no one should go to school.

Kids already waiting at the bus stop would be picked up and kept safe and warm until parents could be notified, the district said in a phone call to families.

It’s unclear how this may affect other school-related activities, like sports and clubs. FOX4 is Working For You to figure out more information.

Here’s the full email:

Dear Park Hill family, We apologize for the late notice, but we must cancel school in Park Hill today for both in-person and online students and teachers. We experienced an attack on our computer systems, known as a malware attack. Our technology team worked through the entire night, but we have just learned that we do not have the needed systems in place to have school. Our schools and offices will be closed. Administrators and custodians should report to work, but everyone else should stay home. Park Hill School District

