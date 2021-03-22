Park Hill School District cancels Tuesday classes after malware attack

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Park Hill School District has announced plans to cancel classes for a second consecutive day after a malware attack cut off access to several computer systems.

The attack was identified Sunday evening, and the school district canceled classes Monday. Students will also miss school on Tuesday, although the district said that the technology team is making progress in getting the systems back up and running.

According to an email sent to parents, in addition to K-12 students, school is also canceled for students at the Gerner Family Early Education Center, including the tuition preschool program.

Parents first started flagging issues Sunday with logging onto a district program called “Schoology.” Tech staff thought the problems were fixed by 4:30 a.m. Monday morning, but new issues were uncovered at 6 a.m.

On Monday, the FBI announced they were investigating the incident.

Right now, the district does not believe anyone’s personal data was exposed but experts say it’s always wise to watch your credit reports and use identity theft monitoring.

Park Hill believes this was not connected to any larger breaches and is not saying if this malware attack involved demand for a ransom to be paid to fix the problem. The district does carry technology insurance that could be used for that and any damages. It hopes to keep the community updated as it learns more from the investigation about exactly what happened.