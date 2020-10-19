Park Hill South mourns loss of college student learning to be a trainer who worked with high school’s athletes

RIVERSIDE, Mo. — A college student who aspired to be an athletic trainer and worked closely with athletes at Park Hill South High School died from COVID-19 complications. In a letter sent to Park Hill South families, interim principal Kerrie Herren said they are mourning the loss of LeAndra Breann Stang, who died on Sunday.

Her age wasn’t given in the letter, but FOX4 is working to learn more.

The letter says when she got sick, the district followed quarantine guidelines and worked with area health departments for any cases of direct exposure.

The high school will have counseling services available for students and staff, and plan to hold a moment of silence for her at Friday night’s football game