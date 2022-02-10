KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dozens of students at Park Hill High School protested the alleged actions of a school employee, hoping to draw attention to what they believe happened.

Students decided to sit in the gym Thursday morning instead of attending classes. A spokesperson for the Park Hill School District said the protest was peaceful.

The protest took place after a student used “racist, inappropriate language.” A school employee allegedly repeated the words while disciplining the student.

Families learned about the situation through a letter from Park Hill High School Principal Brad Kincheloe earlier this week.

In the letter, Kincheloe said the employee is on leave as the district investigates. The student involved is being disciplined based on district policy.

Kincheloe said the district is also providing counseling to anyone who needs to talk to about the incident.