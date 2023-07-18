KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While students are getting ready to go back to school in the Park Hill District, some will go back at a different time.

In June, the school board approved a new bell schedule and bus route boundary policy for the upcoming school year amid an ongoing bus driver shortage.

FOX4 told you about that bus driver shortage last year when the district was still trying to hire more drivers.

“As we got to the end of the year, we were really limping along, trying to fill those trips, trying to fill those to and from school routes,” said Park Hill School District Director of Communications Kelly Wachel.

Wachel says the district had employees driving bus routes before and after doing their daily responsibilities around the district just to fill as many gaps as possible.

Most schools see a 10 to 20 minutes change at the beginning or end of the day, or both. But Chinn Elementary School bumps its day up 48 minutes and Walden Middle School will start 55 minutes earlier than last year.

“By doing this new tiered system, with different start times, we actually saved about nine to 15 drivers due to that school start and end time change,” Wachel said.

Routes for elementary school students who live less than a half mile from their school, and routes for older students who live within a full mile will also be cut, expect where extenuating circumstances make those commutes dangers.

Wachel says the district will work with the roughly 900 families affected by that change to make sure they still have transportation options.

Park Hill South rising Senior Paige Mrowinski found out about the new schedule a few weeks ago.

“I was kind of shocked really, and I was kind of upset because it’s my Senior year so it’s kind of a bummer,” Mrowinski said.

Each day of her Senior year will start and end 20 minutes later than she expected, making her bump back when she starts at work. She hasn’t taken the bus in two years, but says the fact that she drives to school allowed her to help the district in her own, unofficial, way.

“I get asked all the time to take kids because they can’t find busses where they live,” Mrowinski said. “Yeah, I pick up all my friends.”