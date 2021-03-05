Park University announces plans to return to in-person classes, other changes this fall

PARKVILLE, Mo. — Park University makes plans to return to a more normal campus this fall.

The University announced Friday it plans to resume in-person classes when students return to school in August. It also expects to be able to house more students in residence halls on campus for the upcoming school year.

Interim President Shane Sneed said he anticipates being able to cheer on teams with fans in stands at the school’s campuses in Parkville, Mo. and Gilbert, Ariz. In a statement he also expects people to be allowed to watch other live performances.

“Over the past 12 months, you (students, faculty and staff) have followed safety guidelines. You have worn masks. You have practiced social distancing. Because you have remained #ParkUnited, we have persevered as a community throughout this tragic pandemic,” Sneed shared in a statement.

He went on to remind students and faculty that to reach the goal of a more normal campus, everyone must remain diligent and continue to mask and social distance.

Current campus restrictions will remain in place for Park’s summer semester that begins Monday, June 7. Classes will be held with a combination of online classes and in-person labs or studios.