PARIS — A Park University graduate student and pianist is among the final six competitors in the International Long-Thibaud competition in Paris.

Michael Davidman, a 26 year old with a long resume of pianist awards and recognition, is the only American remaining in the competition and will perform Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 1 on Sunday, Nov. 13.

Davidman and the other finalists will perform their respective concertos with the Republican Guard orchestra conducted by Colonel François Boulanger at the Châtre du Châtelet.

The biennial International Long-Thibaud-Crespin Competition is considered one of the oldest and most prestigious classical music competitions and has been taking place for 80 years.

Davidman qualified as one of 32 participants at the competition in France and was selected from over 100 candidates.

“We are proud that the International Center for Music at Park University has a student representing both the University and Kansas City on the world stage,” Stanislav Ioudenitch, Director of Piano at the Park International Center for Music, said.

Davidman started piano lessons at age 5 and continued playing into a long career in piano excellence.

The finals will be broadcast live on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 5:50 a.m. central and can be viewed on the Fondation Long Thibaud website or YouTube Channel.

Winners will be announced at about 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.