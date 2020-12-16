Parker man arrested for allegedly crashing into vehicle, killing his mom, in Linn County

PARKER, Kan. — Authorities are investigating after they say a Garnett woman was killed Tuesday when her vehicle was struck by a truck, allegedly driven by her son, in Linn County.

Preliminary information indicates that between 2:45 p.m. and 3:10 p.m. Tuesday, 42-year-old James R. Allen, of Parker, was driving his pickup truck when he struck his mother, 70-year-old Charlotte L. Grimes, who was driving a passenger car half a miles south of 1800 Road on Keitel Road.

It is believed Allen turned his pickup around and intentionally struck the car his mom was driving a second time.

Allen left the scene on foot, according to officials, and later returned to the area in a second vehicle. By this time, EMS had responded and pronounced Grimes dead at the scene.

Allen was taken to Overland Park Regional Medical Center where he was treated for minor injuries. He was then arrested by KBI agents for second-degree murder and booked into the Bourbon County Jail with formal charges pending.

The incident is being investigated by the KBI, the Kansas Highway Patrol and the Linn County Sheriffs office and is ongoing at this time.