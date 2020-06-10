Parks commissioner, with Mayor Lucas’ support, pushing to rename JC Nichols Fountain and Parkway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Country Club Plaza has been the backdrop of recent Black Lives Matter protests as people fight for racial equality.

Now parks commissioner Chris Goode is pushing to change the name of the JC Nichols Fountain and Parkway.

“I think it’s ironic that people are standing for something that means something right in a place where they weren’t able to stand,” Goode said.

Goode sent a memo to city leaders highlights how the fountain’s name serves as a painful reminder of the city’s segregated past.

“You and I, we weren’t wanted to be right where we’re standing. That’s not OK. That’s not OK and that will never change, that’s our history. But we don’t have to celebrate it,” Goode said.

Goode wants to change the name of JC Nichols Fountain to ‘Dream Fountain’, but the ultimate decision will be up to residents.

While some metro residents argue re-naming the fountain and parkway would erase the city’s rich history. Mayor Quinton Lucas wants city landmarks to reflect an inclusive community.

“I know there will be people watching and say ‘why would you ever even do that’ what I would say is this, very simply. We’re not here to erase the past, we’re here to build a stronger future together and this is one way we do it,” Lucas said.

The city is working to have two citizen engagement sessions. They will be planned within the 30 days. You’ll be able to voice your opinions.