KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One Northland city is turning a place most people pass by without a glance into a place they’ll seek out to spend time.

The alleyway between Main and East Streets in Parkville has been mostly empty for the nine years that Alex Iglesias and his co-owner have run Samara on S. East Street.

“That area right there, that’s what I was telling you. It’s such a waste of space,” said Iglesias, pointing down the alley.

It’s why he’s happy phase one of the plan to turn it into its own destination was completed Monday when the city resurfaced the alley.

Eventually, planters, murals and lights will convince visitors to explore what used to be just a dead space between buildings.

“An alley is not just an alley,” University of Missouri Extension Field Specialist in Community Development Elena Stephenson said.

She and Extension Engagement Specialist GK Callahan are working with the city, Main Street Parkville Association and local businesses to figure out what they’d like in the alley and figure out how to do it.

One of the first steps is putting out a call for artists this week to find three that can paint murals that will create a cool space for people to hang out.

“Placemaking creates an opportunity for community and for community members to be proud of certain spaces in their community,” said Stephenson.

They say much of the conversation is often about how local businesses like Samara will make more money with more people walking around. While that will also happen, Callahan says the broader impact is creating a community that more people enjoy living in or coming to visit.

“Really, it’s about community vitality,” Callahan said. “Bringing people together, having this meeting space, making things safer for the neighborhood.”

Now that the project is moving along, Samara plans to transform a storage area that empties into the alley into additional showroom space and replace a garage door with French doors to capitalize on the customers that will be walking in through the alley.

