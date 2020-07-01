Parkville couple sentenced to prison in 2007 murder of woman’s ex-husband

PLATTE CITY, Mo. — A Parkville husband and wife have been sentenced to prison in the death of the woman’s ex-husband in 2007.

Letti and Terry Strait were both charged seven years later, in 2014, for the deadly shooting of Charles Commissano.

On Wednesday, Terry Strait was sentenced to 14 years for his involvement. Last month, his wife was sentenced to life without parole for murdering her ex.

Earlier this year, she was found guilty of first-degree murder.

Police found Cammisano shot to death inside his home in September 2007. His body was lying in a pool of blood and was covered by a blanket.

Investigators found out Letti Strait and Cammisano had been arguing about custody of their four children and food stamps. Strait had claimed that she had custody of the kids in order to get SNAP benefits.

However, Cammisano was the one who had primary physical custody of the children.

When he went to file for food stamps for himself, he was denied assistance because Strait had been collecting food stamp benefits for the children for more than two years.

Their 9-year-old later told police that he heard his mother say, “We have to kill him.”

Terry Strait, Letti Strait’s husband, testified against her in her 8-day trial.

He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree, saying that he waited outside Cammisano’s home while Letti Strait went inside, where she shot Cammisano to death, prosecutors said.

Terry Strait was also convicted of fraud in 2011 for the false food stamp information.