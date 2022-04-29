PARKVILLE, Mo. — The city’s farmers market will open as planned Saturday, even with damage to a portion of the building.

The building at English Landing Park suffered damage sometime Thursday when a driver hit it and drove away. The police department said it identified the company involved thanks to witnesses and video.

The damage is on the west end of the building. Crews are cleaning up as much of the damage as possible ahead of Saturday’s farmers market. The city of Parkville said the two damaged end sections will need to be removed from the building at a later time.

Crews placed barriers and signs around the damaged area to warn customers of the damage.

City leaders said a structural engineer assessed the damage and the rest of the building is safe enough to use for the season.

Parkville’s farmers market will open in the undamaged sections at 7 a.m. on April 30.

The market is open Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. through October. It’s also open Wednesdays from the second Wednesday in June to the second Wednesday in September.

