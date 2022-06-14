PARKVILLE, Mo. — A day after a tractor trailer damaged Parkville’s farmers market, the city announced the event will continue at a new location.

The Parkville Farmers Market will hold its Wednesday afternoon and Saturday morning markets in the parking lot between East Street and Main Street. The location is in downtown Parkville, south of the railroad tracks.

The city said the area will be blocked off with barriers at midnight before each market.

Monday’s crash caused significant damage to the structure where the city has hosted the market for decades.

Crews continue to clean up the damaged area that remains blocked off to the public. Police said officers will ticket anyone who enters the barricaded area.

A tractor-trailer hit the roof of the Parkville Farmers Market Monday June 13, 2022. (Photo by Kevin Barry/FOX4)

A driver also hit the structure in April, just days before the farmers market was scheduled to open for the season.

The damage in the first accident was isolated to the east end of the market. This second incident caused much more damage according to the city.

The city has not said yet if it can be repaired, or if the structure is too damaged at this point.

