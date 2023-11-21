PARKVILLE, Mo. — Parkville is getting closer to replacing a centerpiece of its downtown neighborhood while it waits on the County Commissioner’s approval of a $1 million grant to help replace the Parkville Farmers Market.

“It’s iconic, the sign, it just leaves a big hole here,” Parkville Mayor Dean Katerndahl said.

The city’s plan to fill that hole is to build a similar but newer structure in roughly the same place, but now with more space for vendors and other activities when the market isn’t happening.

“We wanted to put a new emphasis on the recreation aspect,” Mayor Katerndahl said. “We have these great park facilities, but we wanted more stuff going on.”

The new space will also have improvements that make it ADA accessable and easier to move through. Katerndahl says those upgrades help contribute to the roughly $1.7 million price tag.

“There’s the bollards, so we don’t get hit by another truck, there’s ADA improvements so its more accessible, this is in a flood plain, so you can’t just plop it in. you have to have a better foundation,” said Katerndahl.

The old structure became unusable after it got hit by two trucks over the course of 45 days after having stood in the same spot, without issue, for 35 years.

The new facility will also have bollards to make sure that trucks using a nearby truck route don’t mistakenly get too close to the structure again.

“I’d say it’s promising,” Max Dowling said, who lives nearby and was riding his bike through the farmers market lot Tuesday.

He wasn’t one of the roughly 900 people who have already given their feedback to the city, but he likes what’s on the table. The city is budgeting about $700,000 for the project, some of which came from a settlement with the trucking companies’ insurance companies. The $1 million grant that Platte County Commissioners will consider on December 4 would cover the rest of the project.

“I’m not familiar with how much these projects cost, but $1.7 million sounds like quite a bit but if they can secure funding from a higher government authority. Then, that would be beneficial to the community,” Dowling said.

If the grant is approved, Katerndahl says the city hopes to be building the structure in the spring.