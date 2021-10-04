Parkville gambling machines to be publically destroyed

PLATTE CITY, Mo. — Five video gaming machines will be destroyed Thursday afternoon following an investigation into illegal gambling in Parkville.

The machines were seized from the ‘Please Stop’ gas station on Highway 9 and the ‘Fast Stop’ on Tom Watson Parkway near The National Golf Club in 2018.

A year ago Platte County Prosecutors won a court case involving the machines. A judge found Shawnee-based Integrity Vending, the owners of the machines, guilty of promoting gambling.

Platte County Prosecutor Eric Zahnd said that according to state law, the illegal machines must be publically destroyed. That will happen October 7. The Platte County Public Works Department will begin destroying the machines at 1 p.m. Zahnd and the Platte County Sheriff will be on hand for the process.