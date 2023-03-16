PARKVILLE, Mo. — Firefighters act quickly and save the majority of a Parkville home.
The Southern Platte Fire Protection District responded to the fire near Northwest Bluff Drive and Northwest Crooked Road around 10 a.m. Thursday.
The fire chief tweeted that a car hit a house and started a fire.
Multiple crews from South Platte and the Kansas City, Missouri, fire department battled the smoke and flames, as shown in the following pictures from the Southern Platte Fire Protection District .
The firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to the house, but the flames caused a lot of damage to the garage.