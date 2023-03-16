PARKVILLE, Mo. — Firefighters act quickly and save the majority of a Parkville home.

The Southern Platte Fire Protection District responded to the fire near Northwest Bluff Drive and Northwest Crooked Road around 10 a.m. Thursday.

The fire chief tweeted that a car hit a house and started a fire.

Multiple crews from South Platte and the Kansas City, Missouri, fire department battled the smoke and flames, as shown in the following pictures from the Southern Platte Fire Protection District .

PARKVILLE, Mo. — Firefighters work to extinguish a garage fire in Parkville on March 16, 2023. (Photo provided by Southern Platte Fire Protection District)

PARKVILLE, Mo. — Firefighters work to extinguish a garage fire in Parkville on March 16, 2023. (Photo provided by Southern Platte Fire Protection District)

PARKVILLE, Mo. — Firefighters work to extinguish a garage fire in Parkville on March 16, 2023. (Photo provided by Southern Platte Fire Protection District)

PARKVILLE, Mo. — Firefighters work to extinguish a garage fire in Parkville on March 16, 2023. (Photo provided by Southern Platte Fire Protection District)

The firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to the house, but the flames caused a lot of damage to the garage.