PLATTE CITY, Mo. — A jury convicted a Parkville man of abusing four girls over more than three decades.

Jurors found Robert Billings, 52, guilty of two felony counts of first-degree attempted statutory sodomy.

During the trial, prosecutors used a 2014 Missouri constitutional amendment which allowed the jury to hear evidence that Billings’ is a repeat child sex offender.

Jurors determined that between 2009 and 2018, Billings attempted to touch two girls sexually when they were five or six years old while they were visiting family members in Parkville.

Two adult women also testified Billings sexually molested them more than 30 years ago. Although Billings couldn’t be charged with those crimes because they happened so long ago, jurors heard testimony of the abuse under the constitutional amendment.

“The girls and grown women who came forward and told their stories are the real heroes of this case. Despite enduring abuse as very young children, they all bravely told the truth about what happened to them. As a result, a serial sex offender now faces decades in prison,” Eric Zahnd, Platte County Prosecutor, said.

Billings faces up to 24 years in prison when he is sentenced on July 7.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.