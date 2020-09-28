Parkville Mayor Nan Johnston arrested for drunk driving, sheriff’s office says

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. — Parkville Mayor Nan Johnston has been arrested for drunk driving, according to a statement from the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.
Johnston was stopped on 9 Highway near Eastside Drive at 1:18 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, Major Erik Holland stated. She was arrested shortly after.
She posted the $1,000 bond around 3:30 a.m.
The sheriff’s office has not release any further information at this time.
Johnston was elected as Mayor in April 2014, and re-elected in both 2016 and 2019, according to Parkville’s website. Prior to being mayor, she served six years as a Ward 4 Alderman on the Board of Aldermen from 2008 through 2014.
This is an ongoing story. FOX4 will update the story as more information is made available.
